River rejuvenation gets administrative sanction

KASARAGOD

09 March 2020 00:57 IST

₹86.5 lakh earmarked for reviving Panakkapuzha

Included in the Kasaragod Development Package, Panakkapuzha, one of the five rivers chosen for rejuvenation as part of the comprehensive water conservation programme, has received administrative sanction.

According to E.P. Rajmohan, special officer, Kasaragod Development Project, Panakkapuzha is an agriculturally important water source in the panchayats of Kayur Cheemeni, Cheruvathur, Pilikode and Padana. Panakkapuzha passes through the residential areas of Perunthol, Nalilkandam, Thimiri, Kodakavayal, Kunduvayal, Malapp, Madivayal, Kotholi, Payyangi, Kannankai, Kavundala, and Edachakai, he said.

“An amount of ₹86.5 lakh has been earmarked for the rejuvenation of the 14-km-long Panakkapuzha, originating from Perundol in Kayur Cheemeni and extending to the Kavvayi backwaters,” he added. Of the sanctioned amount, ₹48 lakh will be utilised for minor irrigation work and ₹38.5 lakh for soil protection.

Mr. Rajmohan said the rejuvenation of Panakkapuzha would be done by removing accumulated silt, plastic, and other waste.

The process also involves setting up of boards warning people against dumping of waste into the river and constitution of a task force.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said the rejuvenation project would prevent flooding to a certain extent. The project was approved by the district-level committee under the Kasaragod Development Package.