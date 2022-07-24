River parliament takes up Bharathapuzha’s issues

Exclusive river authority for the river sought

Technocrat and Friends of Bharathapuzha president E. Sreedharan addressing a river parliament held at Cheruthuruthy near Shoranur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A ‘river parliament’ organised by the Friends of Bharathapuzha (FoB) at Government Guest House at Cheruthuruthy, near Shoranur, discussed various issues faced by the river.

The river parliament reiterated the FoB’s long-pending demand for the formation of an exclusive river authority for the Bharathapuzha. It raised concerns at the increasing pollution of the Bharathapuzha.

FoB president and renowned technocrat E. Sreedharan presided over the maiden river parliament held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha.

FoB vice-president Rajan Chungath welcomed the gathering. Executive member Unni Mangad proposed a vote of thanks.

Although MPs, MLAs, and head of three-tier civic bodies were invited to the parliament, only a few civic body members took part in the conclave. Representatives of the FoB chapters at Pattambi, Thrithala, Ottapalam, Palakkad and Thiruvilwamala presented their versions.