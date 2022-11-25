  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

River Paddle begins at Chaliyar in Nilambur

November 25, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kayakers taking part in the River Paddle kayaking expedition along the Chaliyar in Nilambur on Friday.

Kayakers taking part in the River Paddle kayaking expedition along the Chaliyar in Nilambur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The River Paddle, arguably the second longest kayaking expedition in Asia, began in the Chaliyar in Nilambur on Friday. Nilambur municipal councillor Ranish Kuppayam flagged off the expedition at a ghat near Manavedan Higher Secondary School, Nilambur.

Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti district vice president Vinod P. Menon, former Rotary district secretary general P.S. Kedarnath, Jellyfish Watersports founder Kaushik K., manager director Rinsi Iqbal, and general manager Subi Bose spoke.

It was the eighth edition of the annual kayaking expedition aimed at conserving the Chaliyar and promoting water sports. Apart from different types of kayaks, stand-up paddles and sail boats were part of the expedition organised by the Jellyfish.

About 100 kayakers from different parts of the globe are attending the expedition. Eight of them are women. Thirteen-year-old Shezrin Iqbal from Kozhikode and O.V. Nair from Mumbai are the youngest of the expedition team. Karl Damschen, an 80-year-old German, is the oldest member.

The kayakers will paddle for 68 km along the Chaliyar in three days. The team had its first break at Mampad on Friday.

The organisers said that they intended to collect at least one tonne of waste from the river during the expedition. The waste thus collected will be sent for recycling with the help of a group named Green Worms.

Related Topics

sports event

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.