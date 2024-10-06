Rival Kerala Congress factions to celebrate 60th birth anniversary

On October 9, Kottayam will once again witness two distinct events celebrating the same occasion- the 60th anniversary of the Kerala Congress.

While the Kerala Congress (KC), led by P.J. Joseph, will celebrate the occasion by launching a year-long celebration at the party headquarters, Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], led by Jose K. Mani, will observe the occasion as a Statewide flag day across all its units. These parallel events, taking place with just a year left for the local body elections, also set the stage for the rival factions to begin their preparations for this crucial contest.

Pressure within coalition

Kerala Congress (M), the linchpin of the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) electoral strategy in Central Travancore, is already feeling the pressure, although within the coalition. Following recent disputes with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CP(M)] over seat-sharing in various cooperative bank elections, the party is now facing tensions with the Communist Party of India (CPI), which reportedly dismissed it as a “paper tiger.”

In response, the KC(M) has hit back sharply through its Youth Front, casting a shadow over LDF unity as the elections approach. However, many view this friction as a strategic move by KC(M) to negotiate a larger share of seats.

“With the recent delimitation increasing local body wards across the State, we are entitled to more seats in the Central Travancore region. We will not allow any undue claims from other parties,” said a KC (M) leader. He also acknowledged that the party is concerned about recent developments within the LDF as well as the shifting loyalty of its core Catholic vote bank, which is gradually distancing itself from the left coalition.

Given these factors, KC(M) is considering taking a firmer stance within the LDF and may even field rebel candidates in wards where disputes remain unresolved.

Renewed confidence

The Kerala Congress, on the other hand, is approaching the elections with renewed confidence, buoyed by its victory in the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat. The party has intensified its grassroots efforts, focusing on expanding its membership base, which has seen a steady influx of workers from other Kerala Congress factions.

“The number of seats we will demand this time will be proportional to the additional strength we have gained,” said P.C. Thomas, the working chairperson of Kerala Congress. While formal discussions on seat-sharing within the United Democratic Front (UDF) have yet to take place, internal conversations are already underway, particularly at the leadership level, he confirmed.