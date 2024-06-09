Rival fronts’ contrasting performance at LS polls might play out in Kerala Assembly 

The stark dualities of victory and defeat in the Lok Sabha elections will likely loom over the Kerala Legislative Assembly when it convenes on Monday for a 28-day session.

A jubilant Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition appears eager to harry the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), still reeling from its dismal showing at the hustings.

With two Assembly byelections for the seats left vacant by MP designates K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) and Shafi Parambil of the Congress on the horizon, the political import of the current session seems not lost on the rival fronts.

The UDF had held on to its seats in the past two Assembly byelections at Puthuppally and Thrikkakara. The Opposition must now capture one constituency (Chelakkara) and defend another (Palakkad) to maintain its winning streak.

UDF’s edge

The LDF and UDF will likely weaponise the Lok Sabha voting pattern to savage each other in the House over BJP’s stunning gains in the polls. The UDF’s clear lead in 119 Assembly segments will likely give it a rhetorical edge during debates. Controversial legislations, including the Bill to delimit local body wards, will stoke fiery debates.

The UDF will rubbish the government’s three-year ‘progress report’ and use the House as a bully pulpit to portray Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as an authoritarian far removed from the travails of the ordinary person.

Row over liquor policy

The Opposition will attempt to put the government on the dock for tweaking the Excise policy to “favour” the liquor lobby, taunt the LDF over Rajya Sabha seat-sharing tugs-of-war, spotlight LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan’s tete-a-tete with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, flag cooperative bank corruption, SFI “violence and alleged police high-handedness”.

The LDF will also cast around for sensational grist to attack the Opposition, including the recent frays at a KSU study camp and a Congress district committee office.

The LDF could also assail Congress for “channelling” votes to the BJP and score political points by noting that “baseless” corruption charges against Mr. Vijayan had recently petered out in court.

Not an easy ride

Despite its numbers in the House, the LDF seems in for a hard and discomfiting ride. The Lok Sabha results have put a spring in the UDF’s steps. But, the LDF seems anything but cowed and appears focussed on playing the long game.