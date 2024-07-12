Rival factions in Syro Malabar Church trade charges; priest from outside archdiocese appointed VC

Members of the Syro Malabar Church would not permit holding of the Synod on August 18, if the Church leadership failed to initiate action against “unscrupulous” priests and laity who indulged in financial fraud, and also against attacks on laity who preferred the unified Mass, office-bearers of the Catholic Nasrani Association (CNA) said in Kochi on July 12.

The CNA would stage a protest in front of Mount St. Thomas at Kakkanad from August 15, seeking justice. Mount St. Thomas, the headquarters of the Church, must not be turned into a hub for unscrupulous priests and laity members. “Recent incidents show that many priests who ought to stand with the Church are acting in tandem with the rebel faction and are even threatening and attacking laity who preferred the unified Mass,” said CNA chairperson M.P. George.

Two office-bearers of the CNA who came to attend the unified Mass were allegedly attacked in the presence of their family members at a church at Vazhakulam on July 7. In another incident, a priest who arrived to offer the unified Mass was reportedly locked up in a church for two days. This was not acceptable, and the Church leadership must take action. It also ought to have dealt with the unified Mass issue in a firm manner. If needed, priests and laity who resorted to violent acts must be kept away from the Church, he said. The others who were present included CNA convener Jose Parekattil.

Vice Chancellor appointed

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has appointed Father Thomas Melvattom as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He will be based at Mount St. Thomas. The appointment is being seen as a prelude to initiating action against priests who are opposed to the unified Mass as prescribed by the Synod.

Terming the appointment of a priest from outside the archdiocese as unilateral and unacceptable, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) has demanded his removal. The archdiocese had a total of 468 priests, and there was no rationale for appointing a priest from outside, said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of AMT, a group having both priests and laity as its members.

The movement has warned of not permitting Mar Bosco Puthur, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, from attending functions in the archdiocese if he refused to withdraw the VC’s appointment. This is because the appointment comes at a crucial time when a consensus regarding Mass had been arrived at, a week ago. It appeared to be a “ploy” by bishops to disrupt the consensus formula, said AMT convenor Shyju Antony.

The AMT has further sought steps to put an end to issues regarding the Mass and to confirm the enrolment of deacons in the Church. It warned of withdrawing from the consensus formula if the Church leadership put forth preconditions and added that the unified Mass would not be permitted in any church.

