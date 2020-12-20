Risk-based classification for easy clearance of building permits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 December 2020 18:38 IST

Three types of classifications based on occupancy groups proposed

The Local Self-Government Department has introduced risk-based classification and inspection procedure for quick and easy clearance of building permits, as part of various measures to improve ease of doing business in the State. Earlier this month, the State government issued orders to this effect, mandating risk-based classification of buildings and assigning inspecting officers based on risk classification for the conduct of inspections to issue building permits in urban local bodies.

As per the order, risk-based building classification enables the introduction of a fast-track clearance mechanism for low-risk buildings, allowing the urban local body officials to spend more time for thoroughly reviewing and ensuring structural and public safety for the other category of buildings.

Advertising

Advertising

Three types of classifications of buildings, into low-risk buildings, moderate-risk buildings and high-risk buildings based on occupancy groups are proposed. Low-risk buildings would include those with less than 300 sq m and height less than 7 m, with the number of floors limited to two. It would also include hostels, orphanages, dormitories, old-age homes, educational institution buildings, and seminaries of the above mentioned area and height.

Moderate-risk buildings would include those with a built-up area of less than 300 sq m and height of less than 16 m, with the number of floors limited to five. It would also include hostels, orphanages, dormitories, old-age homes, educational institution buildings, and seminaries of built-up area of less than 500 sq m and height of less than 16 m. All the other buildings not included in the above two categories will be considered as high-risk buildings.

Inspection of buildings

In the city Corporation, the Assistant Executive Engineer will be the officer responsible for inspection of high-risk category buildings, while an Assistant Engineer will have to inspect moderate-risk category buildings and a first-grade overseer will have to inspect low-risk category buildings. These officials will have to inspect the application based on the risk-based classification of the respective building and intimate the applicant in advance about the date and time of inspection.

Site inspections have to be limited to a check-list provided along with the order. These include checks on minimum width of road abutting the plot, on whether the width of the road as well as the plot measurements and level difference shown in the drawing tallies with the actual width at site, on whether the location of the plot shown on the map is correct, on whether the surrounding development shown on the plan is true at the site and site suitability.

The inspecting officer has to submit the inspection report within 48 hours to the permit issuing authority. Plinth level inspections can be carried out, if necessary, by the officer.