Rising temperatures: Kerala eyes ‘cool’ roofing solutions to beat the heat

March 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In the wake of a sudden rise in temperature which pushes the heat index up in Kerala and the forecast that the mercury will increase further, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked the Local Self-Governments department to submit a detailed project to mitigate the impact of rising heat by adopting ‘cool roofs’ and other medium- and long-term community-based structural and non-structural heat-risk reduction projects.

Speaking to The Hindu, KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose said that in a first-of-its-kind policy decision, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to utilise State Disaster Mitigation Funds for medium- to long-term heat-risk reduction actions in the State through the local self-governments. The projects will be examined by an appraisal committee and with the approval of the State Executive Committee, while funds will be provided to local self-governments for implementing structural and non-structural heat-risk reduction actions based on the action plan of the KSDMA.

It is assessed that even if the situation continues as normal, there will be a rise of about 1.2 degree Celsius in temperature in many places in the State by 2040. In representative concentration pathways (RCP) 8.5 scenarios, this may rise to 1.4 degree Celsius on an average in some places. Therefore, it is pertinent to ensure that local self-governments sensitise themselves and take up anticipatory actions to reduce heat risks, said Mr. Kuriakose.

Among the various projects conceived under the heat action plan to mitigate the impact is adopting ‘cool roofs’ – roofs chiefly painted with reflective paints – that reflect sunlight and absorb less heat, thereby reducing indoor temperatures considerably. Experts say ‘cool roofs’ reflect sunlight and heat, unlike the conventional dark roofs that absorb heat.

Apart from the adoption of cool roofs, demolition of unwanted structures has also been suggested, along with other medium- to long-term mitigation steps to lessen the urban heat island effect. The State had earlier decided to create and fund cooling centres under the name ‘Thaneer Pandals’ in all local self-governments, market centres and other places of public congregations to combat rising heat.