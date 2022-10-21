Rising price of ginger rhizomes lends fresh hope to famers

Farm workers engaged in ginger harvest in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

With just a few weeks left for the commencement of ginger harvest, the spiralling price of ginger rhizomes has given fresh hope to famers in south India.

Spot prices of one-year-old ginger rhizome touched ₹2,900 a bag (60 kg) in Karnataka markets on Friday as against ₹1,700 during the corresponding period last year. Whereas, the price of fresh ginger rhizome was ₹1,700 to ₹1, 800 a bag as against ₹600 to ₹700 during the corresponding period last year.

Low availability

Trading sources said high-quality ginger was trading at ₹300 a bag in Karnataka. However, traders are yet to procure ginger rhizomes in huge quantity in Wayanad owing to the low availability of the produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the rise in demand, the availability is restricted to some regions of Karnataka and a few pockets of Wayanad owing to massive destruction of rhizomes in heavy rain this year, Arun Anto, a ginger dealer, said.

The situation in ginger producing States in the northeast, including Assam, Meghalaya, and West Bengal, is no different.

Moreover, farmers from Kerala are holding stocks anticipating better prices in the coming months, Mr. Anto added.

Rotten diseases

More than 50% of ginger rhizomes were damaged in Karnataka and Kerala owing to rotten diseases affecting rhizomes during monsoon.

The cultivable area shrunk to 70,000 hectares this year as against 1,50,000 hectares last year, Navrang Mohanan, general secretary, Kerala Ginger Growers’ Association, said. Most farmers brought down the area of cultivation this year owing to the massive loss in the past two years, he added.

The price of ginger had shot up to ₹8,800 a bag in 2019, and farmers hope it will shoot up further after December, Mr. Mohanan said.