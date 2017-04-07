Rising mercury sinks tourism sector

The rising mercury and the closure of tourism destinations during the summer season have taken a toll on the tourism industry in Wayanad, a major tourism destination in State.

The usual rush of tourists during the summer vacation to destinations such as Edakkal caves, Pookode Lake, and the Kuruva islets is missing this year, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) sources said.

The major attraction of the hill station during summer was its cool climate, which has taken a turn for the worse. Now, the average day temperature has risen to 32.5 degree Celsius from 25.4 degree Celsius in seven years.

Moreover, the closure of ecotourism centres and waterfalls under the Forest Department due to threat of forest fires has also affect the flow of domestic tourists.

Council data reveal that 43,807 tourists visited Pookode Lake from March 1 to March 31 this year as against 49,853 tourists during the period in 2016. The tally was 20,031 this year and 22,246 last year at the Edakkal caves.

Usually, domestic tourists prefer to visit the district from October to February and April to May. But tourist arrivals have declined drastically, nearly 20 to 22%, C.P. Shylesh, secretary, Wayanad Tourism Organisation, told The Hindu.

Close to 220 tourism properties, including resorts and hotels, are functioning in the district and there is a decline of 15 to 22% in bookings in April and May when compared to last year, Mr. Shylesh said. Apart from the searing summer and the closure of destinations, the demonetisation drive and liquor policy of the government have affected the sector, he said.