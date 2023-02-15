ADVERTISEMENT

Rising Mercury: CM urges people to take precautions to avoid fire

February 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In the event of incidents like fire and other accidents, people are advised to report such incidents to the toll-free number 131 of the Fire and Rescue Services department or to the nearest fire and rescue station on time

The Hindu Bureau

With the intensity of heat going up even before the onset of summer due to the effect of climate change and global warming, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked people to take all possible measures to avoid the risk of fire.

In the event of any untoward incidents like fire and other accidents, people are advised to report such incidents to the toll-free number 131 of the Fire and Rescue Services department or to the nearest fire and rescue station on time.

The Chief Minister also asked people to avoid disposing of incendiary materials carelessly in public or private places as it would likely cause fire mishaps. Similarly, the instances of burning waste in public places, and parking vehicles in places where waste would be burnt should strictly be avoided. Materials that would likely cause fire hazards near buildings should be removed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emphasising the need to avoid smoking in public places, Chief Minister also appealed to the people not to litter bottles containing explosive or flammable liquids or similar objects in landfills. It had also to be ensured that permanent fire-extinguishing systems in buildings were functional and that no materials were piled high enough to catch fire near the buildings, Mr. Vijayan said.

Similarly, precautions should be taken to avoid the risk of fire during and after using electrical equipment including the risk of fire from mobile phones at night. Dry grass and vegetation, which were potent enough to cause fire when the heat rose, should be cleared off from vacant fields and homesteads. Tourists were also directed to prevent forest fires and avoid danger due to forest fires while touring forest areas.

In case of any unusual smell while travelling in vehicles, the journey should be continued only after necessary inspections and precautions were taken to prevent fire mishaps in vehicles, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US