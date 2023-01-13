Rishi Sunak is doing a fair job as British Prime Minister, says William Dalrymple

January 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

As he drove to the beach on Thursday morning, William Dalrymple told himself, “This is why I chose to live in India.”

“Sometimes, sitting in the cold and polluted Delhi, I wonder why I decided to live in India,” the widely-read British historian, who has to his credit several books on Indian history, told The Hindu during a break from his multiple sessions on the opening day of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF). “Kerala is my favourite State in India. The warm sun, the lagoons, the trees… and I love the food, too.”

Excerpts from the interview:

When can we expect your next book?

I am half-way through writing it. It’s called The Golden Road, and it’s about the diffusion of Indian culture, how Buddhism went to China, and Hinduism and Buddhism went to South-East Asia through the maritime route. It’s also about how the Indian numbers and mathematics went to Baghdad and then the Western world. If I don’t get distracted by podcasts, literary festivals, and other things, I hope to finish it by June.

Talking of podcasts, your Empire has become an enormous hit…

I am astonished. It’s million downloads per episode. I’ve never done anything that has reached out to so many people. My book TheAnarchy sold 1,20,000 copies, but this is a million, so it’s fantastic, but it takes a lot of my time and has slowed down my writing.

Your thoughts on Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the U.K.?

I have just found out that the nice old lady I was signing books with was his mother-in-law [Sudha Murty], which I hadn’t expected. I think nobody in Britain is surprised. We have had Indian and Afro-Caribbean ministers. We have had two Indian home ministers [Priti Patel and Suella Braverman] and already an Indian chancellor [Sunak]. And, we have the Mayor of London [of Pakistani origin in Sadiq Khan].

Rishi is further to the right than I am. So, I don’t share his politics. So far he is doing well. He is still in office, and it has been two months! And, he hasn’t crashed the economy [something his predecessor Liz Truss did]. He sounds financially literate, which is what the country needs at the moment. He is keeping a low profile; he is not opening a factory every day like Boris Johnson used to do, or sitting on a JCB digger. So, Rishi is doing a fair job.

How important are festivals like the KLF? You co-founded the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Literary festivals are an important part of life. A society which takes reading and writing seriously is mature and civilised. It speaks well for Kerala that so many turn up to listen to erudite discussions. The spoken word has been a part of India’s history for millennia. For instance, the Sangam poets were oral poets. They performed aloud; they were writing to be heard and not to be read. And many of the great [royal] courts in India, Jaipur included, would start the day’s work with a poetry recital.