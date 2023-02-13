Rise in suicides in State linked to wrong policies of govt., says K. Surendran

February 13, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The number of people committing suicide in the State following financial distress, owing to of the wrong policies pursued by the State Government, has been growing, BJP State President K. Surendran said in a statement here on Monday.

The threat of takeover by banks has led to suicides in Palakkad and Kottayam. A literacy worker was forced to commit suicide because the State government refused to pay the salary. The case of Viswanathan, a tribal youth in Attapadi, committing suicide is way too similar to the circumstances that led to the death of Madhu, the tribal youth, at Wayanad. Yet the government is not doing enough to protect people, Mr. Surendran, said.

He demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh each to the families of the literacy worker and Vishwanathan.