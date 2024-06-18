Rise in rash driving incidents on Gap road stretch in Munnar

The number of rash driving incidents is seeing an increase on the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. In two weeks, three incidents of reckless driving were reported.

In a recent incident reported on Monday, a video of which went viral, three youngsters were found riding with their bodies sticking out of the vehicle.

The Idukki Enforcement RTO has registered a case against the driver, Aravind, 20, a Pondicherry resident, and issued a notice to appear before the RTO.

“In 20 days, three such incidents were reported on the stretch. In the first incident, a Bisonvalley resident’s driver’s licence was suspended for one year, and in the second incident, the licence of a Kozhikode resident was suspended for six months. All passengers of both vehicles were asked to participate in an MVD class at Kozhikode and also to do social work,” said Idukki RTO (Enforcement) Rajeev K.K.

The official said that the enforcement squadwas also askedto conduct routine inspections on the stretch to avoid such incidents. “District enforcement RTO plans to fix notices on the stretch to create awareness among tourists. In addition, we will also post awareness messages in different languages on social media,” said Mr. Rajeev.

The 42-kilometere-long Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway has emerged as one of the major road tourism destinations of Idukki, with its vast tea plantations, hairpin bends, misty climate, and the catchment area of Anayirankal dam adding popularity to the stretch.

According to officials, youths were often reported doing vehicle stunts on the highway. “Majority of the tourists are not aware of the stretch’s pattern. The highway consists of hairpin bends and a deep gorge. Such rash stunts can result in accidents,” said Mr. Rajeev.