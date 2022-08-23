Rise in rabid dog attacks puts Kottayam on edge

25 people have received treatment for dog bites

With a sharp uptick in the number of rabid dog bite cases, the concerns over stray dog management has engulfed Kottayam after a hiatus.

According to Shaji Panikkassery, District Animal Husbandry Officer in Kottayam, the number of dog biting cases in the region was rising at an alarming rate with back to back cases being reported from different locations.

While about 25 people have received treatment for dog bites, at least four dogs involved in the attacks were later confirmed with rabies infection.

“The examination of samples confirmed that stray dogs which attacked the public and other animals at Vaikom, Chembu, Thalayolaparambu and Vechur were infected. This is a serious situation and should be tackled at the earliest,” the official said.

Official sources, meanwhile, added that the number of rabies infection cases would only increase with the examination of more stray dogs.

Of the 33 animals that had been found dead in these locations, at least 19 were confirmed with the virus infection.

Taking note of the situation, the authorities have launched an anti-rabies vaccine drive for the entire livestock including the stray dogs in these locations.

“Visit any street and packs of dogs, usually friendly but sometimes feral, are unavoidable. The animals are usually fed by dog lovers but no one is responsible for vaccinating them,” pointed out an official.

The number of stray dogs in the district, according to him, has been on the rise ever since the animal birth control programme by the local bodies came to a grinding halt following a High Court order.

Experts, however, pointed out that the State would still be able to implement the programme with the help of animal welfare organisations registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

“Considering that each of the local administrative bodies in the State has a veterinary hospital on its own, authorities should waste no time to constitute monitoring committees at the local body level and implement the project,” said M.N.Jayachandran, former member of the Kerala State Animal Welfare Board.