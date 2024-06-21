Rise in paddy support price: farmers wary of State’s move

Farmers here are wary of the benefit they might get after the Central government announced an increase in the support price of paddy from ₹21.81 a kg to ₹23 a kg.

“We are worried whether we would actually get the benefit of the Centre’s move because of the policies being followed by the State government,” said paddy farmer Vinunath M.S.

If the State government decides to transfer the benefit of the Centre’s move to the farmers, then paddy farmers should get ₹29.37 a kg on procurement. Till now, the farmers have been getting ₹28.20 a kg.

What worries the farmers is the State government’s action of denying them the benefit when the Centre increased the support price in a similar fashion in 2023.

State slashed share

The Centre had increased the support price of paddy in June last year from ₹20.40 a kg to ₹21.83. But that benefit did not reach the paddy farmers in Kerala as the State government slashed its share instead of either increasing its share or leaving it untouched.

The State government had been chipping in ₹7.80 a kg until June 2023. But when the Centre increased the support price by ₹1.43 in June last year, the State slashed as much amount from its share, reducing it to ₹6.37. In effect, the procurement price for the farmer continued at ₹28.20 a kg.

“This is what worries us. We don’t trust the State government, which forces the farmers to avail loans for the paddy procured from them,” said Mr. Vinunath.

Farmers demanded that the State government transfer the Centre’s increased support price directly to them.

