GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rise in paddy support price: farmers wary of State’s move

If the State government transfers the benefit of Centre’s decision to increase the support price of paddy from ₹21.81 a kg to ₹23 a kg. to the farmers, then paddy farmers should get ₹29.37 a kg on procurement

Published - June 21, 2024 06:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Abdul Latheef Naha, The Hindu Bureau
Farmworkers transplanting paddy seedlings in a field in suburban Palakkad. Transplanting is usually completed by June starting, but the late arrival of monsoon has delayed the process in the district this year.

Farmworkers transplanting paddy seedlings in a field in suburban Palakkad. Transplanting is usually completed by June starting, but the late arrival of monsoon has delayed the process in the district this year. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Farmers here are wary of the benefit they might get after the Central government announced an increase in the support price of paddy from ₹21.81 a kg to ₹23 a kg.

“We are worried whether we would actually get the benefit of the Centre’s move because of the policies being followed by the State government,” said paddy farmer Vinunath M.S.

If the State government decides to transfer the benefit of the Centre’s move to the farmers, then paddy farmers should get ₹29.37 a kg on procurement. Till now, the farmers have been getting ₹28.20 a kg.

What worries the farmers is the State government’s action of denying them the benefit when the Centre increased the support price in a similar fashion in 2023.

State slashed share

The Centre had increased the support price of paddy in June last year from ₹20.40 a kg to ₹21.83. But that benefit did not reach the paddy farmers in Kerala as the State government slashed its share instead of either increasing its share or leaving it untouched.

The State government had been chipping in ₹7.80 a kg until June 2023. But when the Centre increased the support price by ₹1.43 in June last year, the State slashed as much amount from its share, reducing it to ₹6.37. In effect, the procurement price for the farmer continued at ₹28.20 a kg.

“This is what worries us. We don’t trust the State government, which forces the farmers to avail loans for the paddy procured from them,” said Mr. Vinunath.

Farmers demanded that the State government transfer the Centre’s increased support price directly to them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.