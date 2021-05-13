Rise in number of panchayats with TPR above 50% in Ernakulam

KOCHI:

Eight panchayats had crossed the 50% mark as on May 8.

Nearly 19 grama panchayats in Ernakulam have recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) above 50% prompting the authorities to step up vigil and follow-up measures.

Some of the worst-hit civic bodies include Chellanam, Pallippuram, Kumbalanghi, Kadamakudi, Kadungalloor, Choornikkara, Chengamanad, Kotuvally and Edathala, according to the office of the Deputy Director of Panchayats, Ernakulam. The district has been witnessing an increase in panchayats having test positivity rate above 50% over the last two weeks. Eight panchayats had crossed the 50% mark as on May 8.

Senior officials pointed out that directions were issued to the Secretaries of the affected grama panchayats to start domiciliary care centres immediately. “Most of these local bodies had set up such centres as on Wednesday evening. These care centres will take care of COVID-19 patients, who are mostly asymptomatic. It would also house those who lack adequate toilet facilities that act as an impediment to home quarantine,” they said.

The local bodies have convened the online meeting involving members of the ward-level samithis, representatives of the residents’ associations and voluntary organisations to step up efforts to contain the spread and also to take care of the patients under home isolation.

The ward-level samithis include ASHA workers, health inspectors, Kudumbashree and anganwadi workers along with the ward member concerned.

T. K. Jayan, vice-chairman of the ward-level committee in Kadungalloor panchayat, said that the domiciliary care centre with 42 beds started functioning from Wednesday evening onwards. “We are also taking care of families in which all the members were tested positive. They are given food kits and medicine and health workers keep a tab on their health on a daily basis,” he said.