Rise in Influenza cases an annual phenomenon, say experts; stress on prevention through masking, cough etiquette

March 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Amid rising flu cases and concerns over deaths due to H3N2, an influenza A subtype, doctors and public health officials have sought to reassure people that rise in influenza cases is a seasonal phenomenon and that H3N2 is not new or exceptionally dangerous.

“Influenza A and B and its various subtypes and respiratory synctical virus (RSV) have been in circulation in the community not just in Kerala, but globally ever since COVID-19 transmission began waning. In Kerala, in October-November 2022 itself, out of the 3,000-odd cases of ILI (Influenza-like illness) tested, 14.3% of samples were positive for influenza virus A/B. The fact that H3N2 is dominant in circulation follows the global pattern and all the precautions we were following to prevent COVID-19 – use of masks, avoiding closed and crowded spaces and cough etiquette, hand hygiene – are very much useful in preventing Influenza also,” said R. Aravind, Head of Infectious Diseases, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

He pointed out that the State brought out guidelines on augmenting non-pharmacological interventions as early as December 2022 because Influenza cases were going up.

SARI/ILI cases

ICMR, which has been conducting pan respiratory virus surveillance through its Virus Research and Development Laboratories in States since December 15, has reported that almost half of all cases of hospitalised Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and ILI cases in OP clinics were due to H3N2.

ICMR data suggested that H3N2 was leading to more hospitalisations, with 10% of SARI patients requiring oxygen and 7% needing ICU care.

While it is difficult to distinguish between Influenza A/B, RSV and COVID-19 just going by clinical features, the Health department follows the guidelines related to ABC category of patients when it comes to testing for these respiratory viruses. Testing patients with fever or flu symptoms is not necessary. Tests and subtyping are carried out either for surveillance purposes or when severity of symptoms seems to be increasing.

National Institute of Virology (NIV) Alappuzha unit and the Institute of Advanced Virology in the capital have been doing testing of surveillance samples since the past few months.

“We have been seeing more cases of Influenza A and B since the past few months and while it is highly transmissible, the patients respond well to Oseltamivir. We are also getting cases of another influenza A subtype, H1N1, even though H3N2 predominates. Seasonal variations in influenza viruses are quite common in Kerala too. Only a systematic study over a period can reveal the exact picture of viruses in circulation,” E. Sreekumar, Director of IAV, said.

At risk category

The case fatality ratio of Influenza virus is very low but as always, those with comorbidities, the elderly, pregnant women continue to be at risk of increased severity. They should take special precautions to prevent getting infected. Influenza vaccine for the elderly is something which should be thought about at this point, doctors said.

Senior Health department officials said that the ILI/SARI surveillance had been strengthened in the State and that the focus was entirely on prevention.

Children should not be sent to school if they have flu/fever symptoms as influenza is highly transmissible. Fever cases in Out Patient clinics have been on the rise but not all cases may be due to H3N2 as seasonal viral fever is also seen. Early treatment of elderly, pregnant women and children with symptoms is desirable as Oseltamivir is highly effective.