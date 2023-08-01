HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rise in ginger price gives farmers fresh hopes

August 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

The price of ginger rhizomes has reached an all-time high, giving fresh hopes to farmers in South India.

The farm gate price of the old ginger in Wayanad on Tuesday was ₹10,500 a bag (60 kg) as against ₹2,200 a bag during the corresponding period last year. The price of new ginger rhizomes on the day was ₹5,000 a bag as against ₹600 a bag last year.

Low arrival of ginger rhizomes to the market and high demand for the produce in the internal market as well as GCC countries and Bangladesh are the major reasons behind the increase in the price of the commodity, Arun Anto, Brothers ginger traders, a ginger dealer in Chennai, said.

Despite the rise in demand, the availability is restricted to some regions of Karnataka and a few pockets of Wayanad owing to the massive destruction of rhizomes in heavy rain in June and July last year, Mr. Arun said.

The situation in ginger producing States in the north-east is no different, he said.

Moreover, farmers from Karnataka and Kerala are holding the remaining stocks anticipating further increase in prices in the coming months, Mr. Anto added.

More than 50% of ginger rhizomes had been damaged in Karnataka and Kerala owing to rotten diseases affecting rhizomes during monsoon last year.

Nearly 60% of ginger rhizomes produced in the country is in Karnataka and nearly 90% of the rhizomes are being produced by farmers from Kerala on rented land, Navrang Mohanan, general secretary, Kerala Ginger Growers’ Association, said.

The cultivable area shrunk to 50,000 hectares this year as against 1,50,000 hectares two years ago, Mr. Mohanan said.

Most farmers brought down the area of cultivation last year owing to the massive loss in the past two years, he added.

Related Topics

agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.