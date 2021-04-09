Rise in cases sparks concern in Thrissur

Test positivity rate up from 1.8% to 7.1% in two weeks

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has caused concern in Thrissur. The district recorded 414 cases on Friday. Currently there are 2,258 active cases. So far, 1,06,524 cases have been reported in Thrissur.

In the wake of an increase in cases, the district administration has strengthened the vaccination drive. Mobile registration committees will be formed at the panchayat, municipality, and ward level.

These committees will identify people above the age of 45 and will encourage them to get vaccinated. Ward members have been asked to do door-to-door campaign on vaccination. Vaccination will be made mandatory for employees at government and private organisations.

Security staff of banks and ATMs should also get vaccinated. People have started taking the COVID protocols spread lightly, District Collector S. Shanavas noted. The test positivity rate in the district has increased from 1.8% to 7.1% in two weeks.

High rates have been reported from Eryad, Mulangunnathukavu, Puthur, Aloor and Vellankallur gram panchayats; Guruvayur, Wadakkanchery, Kodungallur and Chalakudy municipalities and Thrissur Corporation, said district medical officer K.J. Reena.

There should be a collective awareness initiative in society. People should be careful against crowding at public places and streets. There should be restrictions at beaches and malls. More police personnel will be deployed for crowd control, the Collector noted.