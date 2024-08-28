Rise in airfares to West Asia as schools reopen after summer vacation, but brazen fleecing absent

The airfares to and from the State during the months of August and September used to rule high with expats flying down to Kerala in large numbers and returning after the summer vacation in the Gulf. Normally, the fare would witness around 300 to 500% increase during this period with demand for tickets soaring. Although there has been a marginal increase in ticket fares to West Asia from Kerala this time, the traditional exploitation, however, by airlines is conspicuous by its absence this year.

For instance, as of Wednesday, an IndiGo flight to Dubai on Thursday from Kochi costs just ₹21,577, which is just 50% higher than the normal rates. The ticket fare for Air India Express on the same route is in the range of ₹21,608 to ₹24,548, while an Air Arabia ticket costs ₹25,878. Similarly, the airfare to Kerala from Dubai during Onam days is also cheaper as of August 28. A budget airline ticket is available at ₹7,177 on September 12. An Air India regular flight ticket also costs just ₹9,642 on the same day, as per the ticket booking sites.

“It’s true that there had been a marginal increase in ticket fares. However, considering the airfares in the previous years, this is just a reasonable increase this time,” said K.V. Muralidharan, president, Kerala Association of Travel Agents.

“We presume the demand for the tickets is significantly low this year which is one of the main reasons for the dip,” he added.

According to Sajeer Padikkal, president, Malabar Tourism Council, there has been a significant drop in the number of people visiting Kerala during this August, especially after the Wayanad landslide which claimed hundreds of lives. When there is an emergency, it would be first felt in the travel and hospitality sector, he said.

However, a senior airline officer said there would be multiple reasons for this. It’s true that Wayanad might have forced many to revise their travel plans during this August, which is the summer vacation period in Gulf countries, he said.

Above all, there has been an increase in the number of seats available on flights now, especially to and from Kerala. The Air India Express had 72 daily services from India before Tata Group’s takeover, but now it is around 350 daily services. Approximately, there is around 33% increase in the total seats offered by the budget airline Air India Express from Kerala to West Asian destinations. All these things have a bearing on the ticket fares on the popular international routes connecting Kerala, he said.

