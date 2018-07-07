Ringing in the new, at heritage’s cost

more-in

One of the earliest government buildings in Thodupuzha, near the Press Club, will soon be a thing of the past with the authorities deciding to replace it with a new building.

The Thodupuzha sub registrar office, a Raj-era building bearing the royal emblem ‘Shankhu’ of erstwhile Travancore marked on it, attracts many a heritage-lovers and those interested in history.

A highlight of the building is that it was an office for keeping land-related files and issuing certificates and documents related to land. Even when all old buildings that housed government offices were shifted to the mini civil station, this office survived despite its spatial limits.

However, the building will be demolished in a few days. The authorities plan to construct a new building having modern facilities in its place. The office files and documents have been already shifted to the temporary office building behind the Old Post Office in Thodpuzha.

Though the exact date of the construction of the Raj-era building is unavailable, it is estimated that the building is over half a century old. It has the office files of land transfer in and around Thodupuzha for over a century. “The building was the oldest government office in Thodupuzha. In both the Raj era and after the formation of the State, it functioned as the registration office of land transfer and ownership of land,” Sub Registar B. Ajith told The Hindu on Saturday.

Though minor changes and addition to the building was made over the years, the main structure remained intact. Now, lack of facilities prompted the Revenue authorities to think about a new building amidst the demand for maintaining it as a heritage building.

The present building structure was too weak with leaking roofs, Mr Ajith said. The structure had been repaired in the past but now it was to a large extent weak beyond repair, he said. Unlike other offices, sub-registrar office had important documents and files that needed to be preserved for long. Hence it was sheer need that prompted the authorities to remake the building into a modern, three-storeyed one. The new facility would cost ₹1 crore.

However, heritage enthusiasts like Saffer V.M. beg to differ. According to Mr. Saffer, who is currently on a project to collect details of century-old buildings and historic remains in the district, if possible the building should be maintained as such.

He said many historical buildings were destroyed during the past decade prompted by the need for more space and better facilities. But the district had a history dating back to the stone age and such buildings were milestone that shed light on the past. The government had maintained the British-made bridge at Vandiperiyar on Kollam-Theni National Highway and constructed another one near to it. So with due efforts, alternative land could be found to cater to the changing times preserving the sub-registrar building as it is, he said.