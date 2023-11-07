Riju’s vision of child-friendly world is this year’s Children’s Day stamp

November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A painting by Riju S. Rajesh has been selected for this year’s Children’s Day stamp brought out by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

Riju, a Plus One student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Ayroor, Ernakulam, emerged the winner from among 338 students in a painting competition organised by the council on the topic ‘Child-friendly world.’

The stamp will be released at a public meeting on November 14 in connection with Children’s Day in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George, and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty.

Riju is the elder of twin daughters of Postal department employee Rajesh A.S. and his wife Shabana. Her sister Rithi too studies in the same school.

Riju had been attracted by pictures since childhood. She made many drawings even when very young. Recognising her innate talent, Rajesh tried to persuade her to take art lessons, but Riju refused. With encouragement from her family and teachers, Riju continued to draw and paint and bagged a number of prizes.

Both Riju and Rithi are good students. In the SSLC exams this March, both had secured full A+.

Former Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj selected the painting for the stamp. Riju’s painting was found to be meaningful, creative, and beautiful.

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare brings out the Children’s Day stamp with the permission of the State government. The funds collected from the distribution of the stamp are used for welfare of children, particularly orphans, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said in a statement announcing the winner. The stamp’s importance is heightened as it is children’s works that are brought out as stamps, he said.

At the Children’s Day function, Riju and her school will be presented with prize and rolling trophy, respectively.