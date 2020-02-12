Rijosh murder: accused brought to take evidence

The police on Wednesday collected evidence in the case of murder of Rijosh, 31, whose body was found buried in a pit near a farmhouse at Santhanpara here on October 31 last year.

Wasim, the prime accused and manager of a resort, was taken to the spot where the body was buried.

Wasim and Liji Kurien, wife of Rijosh, had escaped to Mumbai. They had taken her three-year-old child along with them. The police later found them in a serious condition after consuming poison at a lodge at Panvel. The child was dead by then. The Panvel police registered a case against them for the death of the child.

They were produced before the Nedumkandam magistrate court on Monday. The police said Liji was not taken to the spot as she was not directly involved in the murder. If evidence leading to her direct involvement was received, she would also be brought for collecting evidence.

Body burned

The accused was taken to an outhouse at the farmhouse and then near the pit where the body was buried. The accused had confessed to the police that there was a quarrel between him and Rijosh over his relationship with Liji .

The accused pushed him and his head hit the floor. Believing that he was dead, the body was burned using kerosene. It was pulled to the pit and covered. Wasim also deployed an earthmover to fill the pit, telling the driver that a carcass of a cow was buried there.