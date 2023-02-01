Rigorous inspections, follow-up actions to ensure food safety

February 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Food safety will be ensured in the State through rigorous and continued inspections and all follow-up measures will be strengthened so that those found guilty of selling unsafe food to the public and endangering lives will be brought to book, Health Minister, Veena George, said in the Assembly on Wednesday

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, she said a law officer would be posted at the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety to ensure that prosecution formalities are carried out without any glitches.

Mobile labs

Elaborating on the measures that the food safety wing has been taking in the past few months to ensure food safety, she said the Health department had readied mobile food testing labs in every district. The microbiology labs under the Food Safety wing were set to receive accreditation within three months. FSSA licence had been made mandatory for all catering institutions in the State too. Food safety inspections would continue and over 20,000 inspections were being held in an year now, Ms. George said.