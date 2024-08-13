Rights panel to reinvestigate complaint of negligence against escort vehicle driver

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered a reinvestigation into an incident where a Neyyattinkara resident was hit by an escort vehicle following which his leg had to be amputated. The commission will directly investigate the complaint of serious negligence on the part of the police driver who was driving the escort vehicle of the former Leader of the Opposition.

Instructions were given to the Chief Investigation Officer of the commission by member V.K. Binakumari. The commission has sought the report within two months. The commission decided to investigate directly after the Kollam District Police Chief submitted a report saying there was no negligence on the part of the police driver. The action was taken on the complaint filed by Sunitha, a resident of Neyyattinkara.

The incident took place on May 5, 2021. The car driven by the complainant’s son Sangeet Sivan had met with an accident near a petrol pump in Chadayamangalam. The complainant said that her son’s vehicle was hit by the then Opposition leader’s escort vehicle KL 01 CH 6837. She said that the police driver refused to take her son to hospital after the accident. Later, he was forced by local residents to take Sangeeth to Gokulam Medical College Hospital, but the driver fled from there. Sangeeth was then taken to Specialists’ Hospital in Ernakulam where his right leg was amputated below the knee on May 13, 2021. The complainant said her family had to spend ₹17,50,000 for the treatment. The mother also alleged that the the police had registered an FIR against her son based on the statement of the police driver.

As per the report submitted by the Chadayamangalam station house officer, the car of the complainant’s son was speeding in the middle of the road causing the accident. The investigation also found that the driver of the escort car was found not at fault and the charge of negligent driving was dropped. But the commission decided to directly investigate the case after the complainant alleged that the Chadayamangalam police did not even conduct a spot inspection.