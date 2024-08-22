GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rights panel summons police, municipal officials

Published - August 22, 2024 01:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has asked senior officers delegated by the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the Kalamassery municipal secretary to depose before it on September 13 to explain details pertaining to the injury sustained by Abdul Aziz, imam of a mosque at Kalamassery, from a low-lying cable on August 19.

Mr. Aziz was on his motorbike when the accident happened on HMT-NAD road around noon.

KSHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Alexander Thomas also summoned the Executive Engineer (Kakkanad) of the Public Works department.

The Commission registered a suo motu case based on news reports about the accident. It asked the municipal secretary and the Executive Engineer to explain details such as the agency that had drawn the cable and whether it had taken prior permission for doing the same, besides information about the agency and details of the officials concerned. If the agency had prior permission to draw cable on the route, documents pertaining to the same should also be produced. The police have been asked whether a first information report was launched following the accident and details thereon.

