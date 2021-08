KALPETTA

17 August 2021 22:39 IST

A sitting of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), chaired by panel member K. Baijunath, here on Tuesday settled 17 cases of the 36 cases that came before the panel. Mr. Baijunath directed the police and officials concerned to submit reports regarding the remaining cases.

The next sitting of the panel will be held on September 17.

