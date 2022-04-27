Rights panel seeks report
Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has instructed to provide drinking water connection to five families in Neduvathur, Kottarakra, within one month.
The authorities had failed to provide drinking water to the families facing severe water shortage even after the District Collector’s intervention. Commission has also sought an explanation from Neduvathur grama panchayat secretary and Kollam district panchayat secretary in the incident.
