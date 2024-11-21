Rights panel seeks report on rise in Hepatitis A cases in Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked officials in the departments of Food Safety and Local Self-Governments to take action to control the rise in Hepatitis A cases in Kozhikode district.

This follows a suo motu case registered by the commission based on media reports. Commission judicial member K. Baijunath said in a release on Thursday that steps should be taken to ensure the safety and hygiene of food and water. Officials should inspect the quality of food and water being sold in the district. They were also told to submit a report in 15 days. The case would be taken up at a sitting to be held in Kozhikode on December 20.

It was pointed out that 54 people were taken ill in November first week. There are cases in the Kozhikode Corporation as well as various grama panchayats.