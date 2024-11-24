Rights panel seeks report on footpath encroachments by vendors in Kozhikode city

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has suo motu registered a case based on a report published by The Hindu on November 22 about rampant encroachments by vendors obstructing pedestrian movement on footpaths in parts of Kozhikode city.

SHRC judicial member K. Byjunath, who issued the order on Saturday (November 23), directed the District Collector, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), and the Kozhikode Corporation secretary to take immediate action to remove the encroachments and submit a report within 15 days. The case will be reviewed by the panel during its next sitting in Kozhikode on December 20.

The order issued by the SHRC judicial member observed that footpath encroachments by vendors violated pedestrians’ human rights and heightened the risk of road accidents. It also identified that rampant encroachments were reported at Nadakkavu, Palayam, and Medical College areas.