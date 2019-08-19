Rights panel seeks report on flood-hit children

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from all district child protection units in the State about the condition of children during the recent floods. Commission member K. Naseer said that the panel would submit a detailed report to the government seeking to improve the well-being of children in view of the State’s unpredictable environmental conditions.

The Commission asked the child protection units to mention specifically if the government should do anything to better the safety of children.

Mr. Naseer asked the child protection units to provide details of the children whose parents were lost in the flood-related disaster. He asked them specifics of the children and the way they were managed during the disaster.

The child protection units will have to provide details of children produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the action taken by the CWC for the well-being of the children.

“Children are very sensitive. We should address their issues with special care. Child protection officers and other officials directly dealing with children and their issues know better how much the children suffered during the floods,” said Mr. Naseer.

The Commission has sought the child protection units’ report in 10 days.