Rights panel seeks report on death of patient stuck inside ambulance

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has sought a report from the Superintendent, Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, on the condition of ambulances under the institution.

This follows the reported death of a patient, who was referred from there to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after he got stuck in an ambulance because of the jamming of its door. The commission also registered a suo motu case on the incident. The superintendent has been asked to submit a report by September 30. KSHRC judicial member K. Baijunath on Tuesday also sought a report from the Regional Transport Officer on the safety aspects of ambulances in the district.

Koyamon, 66, of S.P. House, Karuvanthiruthi, Feroke, was seriously injured in an accident on Monday afternoon near the Kozhikode beach. Though he was promptly taken to the nearby Government General Hospital, he was referred to the medical college hospital because of his severe injuries. He was accompanied by a medical team. When the ambulance reached the medical college hospital, Koyamon was stuck inside the vehicle because its door got jammed. The door was broken open using an axe after half an hour. But, Koyamon could not be saved though medical help was provided at the hospital.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer. V. Ummer Farooq also sought a report from the superintendent, general hospital. Dr. Farooq told The Hindu that though the ambulance was around 20 years old, it had got the fitness certificate from the Transport Department till the year-end. It had been properly maintained, and patients had been safely transported in recent days.

“The caregivers who accompanied the patient might have tried to open the door from the inside. It might have got stuck thereafter. Normally, the door should have been opened from the outside,” added Dr. Farooq.