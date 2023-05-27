Rights panel seeks report from Collector on activist’s death

May 27, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The State Human Rights Commission on Saturday registered a case in connection with the death of cultural activist and former secretary of Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mapila Academy, Razak Payambrote.

Razak was found hanging at the veranda of the Pulikkal grama panchayat office on Friday. He is suspected to have ended his life on his birthday reportedly in protest against the panchayat authorities for neglecting his complaints against a plastic waste treatment plant.

Commission judicial member K. Baijunath asked the District Collector to investigate the circumstances that led to Razak’s death within two weeks. Mr. Baijunath will consider the case at a sitting to be held at Tirur on June 14.

Razak had hung the complaints he had filed against the plastic treatment plant around his neck. He had alleged that his elder brother’s death was due to the toxic gas released from the plant.

