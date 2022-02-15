Rights panel seeks report by police chief

Staff Reporter

KANNUR

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the police chief to take immediate action to formulate an action plan to strictly curb anti-social activities at marriage celebrations and to prevent the recurrence of Kannur model atrocities.

K. Biju Nath, Judicial Member of the commission, ordered the police chief to submit a report within four weeks after taking action. The commission said in an interim order that conflicts related to marriages had become a regular occurrence. It was very unfortunate that such inhuman practices had come to the point of taking lives. Drastic measures have to be taken against the backdrop of such tendencies which have eroded communal harmony and destroyed the right to live in peace, he ordered.