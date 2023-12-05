HamberMenu
Rights panel seeks Chief Secretary’s intervention in flooding issue

December 05, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the plea for adequate compensation of farmers affected by inundation due to the Keezhalloor dam, part of the Thalassery-Mahe clean water project, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stressed the need to take a fair decision on the matter.

The Commission instructed the Chief Secretary to intervene, considering reasonable demand for compensation.

The panel took decision after personally hearing Keezhalloor panchayat, Keezhalloor village officer, agriculture officer, and the Jala Authority executive engineer. The Keezhalloor panchayat secretary informed the Commission during the closure of the shutter of the dam, water used to seep into the complainant’s farm and around the house. This happens from December to March.

The village officer informed the commission that for the past 20 years, the four acres of land belonging to around 20 occupants had been getting waterlogged when the shutters were closed. Either the complainant should be compensated. If not, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) should take over the land.

Considering the importance of the Thalassery-Mahe project, the KWA informed the Commission of the need to continue the project. Fifty-two wards of Thalassery municipality, 18 wards of Dharmadam panchayat, and 15 wards of New Mahe panchayat are benefiting from the project. The KWA also assured the Commission that it would look into the complaint without disrupting the current water supply.

The order emphasises the Chief Secretary’s responsibility to inform the Commission of the steps taken within three months, highlighting the urgency of resolving the matter. The directive stems from a complaint filed by Karathan Sahadevan of Keezhalloor.

