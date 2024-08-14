Rights panel seeks action against reckless driving by private buses

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Transport Commissioner to take steps to end reckless driving by private buses on the Ernakulam-Kottayam route and to submit a report in this regard.

The direction comes in the wake of a complaint by Feroz Mavunkal, a commuter, and an accident in which a bus overturned at Thalayolaparambu on July 27. He had sought initiation of civil and criminal action against the crew of buses that were rashly driven and inspections by officials.

The Commission also directed them to verify whether all private and KSRTC buses had functional speed governors and to cancel permits of buses not having it.