GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rights panel seeks action against reckless driving by private buses

Updated - August 14, 2024 02:09 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 02:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Transport Commissioner to take steps to end reckless driving by private buses on the Ernakulam-Kottayam route and to submit a report in this regard.

The direction comes in the wake of a complaint by Feroz Mavunkal, a commuter, and an accident in which a bus overturned at Thalayolaparambu on July 27. He had sought initiation of civil and criminal action against the crew of buses that were rashly driven and inspections by officials.

The Commission also directed them to verify whether all private and KSRTC buses had functional speed governors and to cancel permits of buses not having it.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.