HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rights panel registers case against police officer

November 29, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case in connection with an incident in which a Deputy Police Commissioner in Kozhikode city allegedly attempted to strangle a Kerala Students’ Union activist while he was protesting against the Navakerala Sadas of the State government.

The commission asked the officer to directly appear before it at its next sitting. The District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) has been directed to submit a report on the incident in 14 days. The order was issued by SHRC acting chairperson K. Baijunath here on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.