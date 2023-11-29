Rights panel registers case against police officer

November 29, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case in connection with an incident in which a Deputy Police Commissioner in Kozhikode city allegedly attempted to strangle a Kerala Students’ Union activist while he was protesting against the Navakerala Sadas of the State government.

The commission asked the officer to directly appear before it at its next sitting. The District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) has been directed to submit a report on the incident in 14 days. The order was issued by SHRC acting chairperson K. Baijunath here on Tuesday.