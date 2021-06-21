Rights panel registers case against KSEB officials

Woman accuses board officials of placing barriers across house gate

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case and ordered an inquiry against Kerala State Electricity Board officials based on a complaint that survey pegs had been placed in the middle of the gate and posts were placed across it due to which a 91-year-old woman and her family were unable to leave the house.

K. Baiju Nath, Judicial Member of the commission, directed the executive engineer of the electricity board (Kannur) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by V. Indira, who lives in a house adjoining KSEB road in Taliparamba, Kannur. She said that her 91-year-old mother lived in their house and her right eye had no vision. Besides, she also suffered from back pain.

Ms. Indira alleged that the workers led by Assistant Engineer Ajayakumar obstructed the way to the house.

She stated that the mother could not be taken to the hospital in case of an emergency as the survey pegs were placed in the middle of the gate and posts were placed across the gate.

According to the complaint, permission was sought from the Electricity Board when the gate was installed. However, when they approached the assistant engineer to remove the obstruction, they were insulted, she alleged.

The SHRC said the case would be considered at a sitting to be held in Kannur next month.