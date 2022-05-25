Rights panel registers case against Corporation
Civic body allegedly failed to provide safety gears to workers engaged in cleaning drains
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a suo motu case against the Corporation after the civic body authorities failed to provide safety gears to contract workers engaged for cleaning the sewage drains near the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) complex, Chala, as part of pre-monsoon cleanliness drive.
The case was registered following a media report. The commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the Corporation secretary to look into the issue and submit a report within four weeks. Contract staff assigned by the Corporation were working in the sewers wearing only a towel and without any glouse and saw boots.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.