Rights panel registers case against Corporation

Civic body allegedly failed to provide safety gears to workers engaged in cleaning drains

Civic body allegedly failed to provide safety gears to workers engaged in cleaning drains

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a suo motu case against the Corporation after the civic body authorities failed to provide safety gears to contract workers engaged for cleaning the sewage drains near the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) complex, Chala, as part of pre-monsoon cleanliness drive.

The case was registered following a media report. The commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the Corporation secretary to look into the issue and submit a report within four weeks. Contract staff assigned by the Corporation were working in the sewers wearing only a towel and without any glouse and saw boots.