Rights panel orders probe into tribal land grabbing at Attappady

State Human Rights Commission member K. Baijunath examining complaints during a sitting at Agali, Attappady, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 11, 2022 21:57 IST

The State Human Rights Commission will conduct an investigation into the allegations of the land mafia usurping the land of tribespeople in Attappady.

Human Rights Commission member K. Baijunath said that the commission’s investigation wing would conduct the inquiry. He ordered the investigation after examining the complaints of tribal land grabbing during a sitting held at Agali, Attappady, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commission asked the District Health department to submit a comprehensive report about the schemes being implemented for the tribespeople of Attappady. The report should be submitted at the next sitting of the commission.

It asked the Lead Bank authorities to ensure bank loans for those eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojna (PMRY) Scheme. The Lead Bank was asked to give a report about it in the next sitting.

The commission examined several complaints against excesses, including by the police, on tribespeople. Mr. Baijunath examined 20 fresh complaints apart from the 100-odd complaints registered earlier.

The commission will hold the next sitting in Palakkad on June 14.ds