Rights panel orders probe into the death of two youngsters in a road accident in Alappuzha

January 08, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a probe into the death of two youngsters in an accident involving a police vehicle at Thalavady near Alappuzha town last week.

KSHRC member V.K. Beenakumari directed Alappuzha District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John to investigate and submit a report in 15 days. The commission earlier registered a case based on a complaint filed by an advocate, Johnson Abraham.

The fatal accident happened around 3.30 a.m. on January 1. The youths- Justin A. Edward and Ashik Edward Alex from Kottayam died when the jeep, identified as the official vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Records Bureau), rammed their motorcycle. The victims were returning after attending a new year celebration at Alappuzha beach. The police said the driver was the lone occupant of the jeep at the time of the accident. After hitting the motorcycle, the police vehicle crashed into the compound wall of a nearby house.

In his complaint, Mr. Abraham said that shifting the police jeep and the two-wheeler to the Alappuzha North police station was suspicious. He demanded retrieval of CCTV visuals from the accident spot.