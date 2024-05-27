Rights panel orders KSEB to refund bill amount, pay compensation to consumer

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to refund the entire bill amount collected and pay compensation to a consumer on the grounds of denial of deserved electricity subsidy.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed on behalf of Omana P.K. of Puthenvelikkara by arraigning KSEB executive engineer and assistant engineer, Chalakudy and Puthenvelikkara electrical divisions respectively, and the Board Chairman.

The complaint was based on an order issued by the KSEB providing electricity free of charge to consumers unconditionally where the monthly consumption did not exceed 30 units. According to the complainant, despite applying with the KSEB Office, Puthenvelikkara, on February 3, 2021, and the Chief Minister’s Grievance Redressal Mechanism on January 29, 2022, they failed to provide the free electricity benefits as per the order. Instead, they cited unnecessary reasons for not complying with the order.

The opposite parties claimed that the subsidy was applicable only to economically backward consumers and that the complainant did not produce proof of being economically backward. They argued that there was no deficiency in service, and that the complaint should be dismissed.

However, the complainant cited the response to a Right to Information application received from the Electricity Division/Head Office in Thiruvananthapuram, which clearly stated that the benefit could be availed by any consumer irrespective of any economic criteria if the monthly usage did not exceed 30 units.

The deliberate attempts to deny these benefits to the applicant are distressing. The opposite parties’ efforts to list unmentioned criteria to create difficulties are intentional and malicious. Strong actions may be taken against the opposite parties for this intentional harassment, the complainant argued.

“The opposite parties have engaged in a systematic effort to deny rightful benefits to eligible consumers under the guise of non-existent criteria, thereby misleading and causing undue distress to the complainant. Such actions are detrimental to the spirit of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which aims to safeguard consumer interests and ensure fair trade practices, the Commission observed.

Subsequently, the Commission directed the KSEB to refund the entire bill amount collected, pay a compensation of ₹20,000 for unfair trade practices and the mental agony and hardship suffered by the complainant and family, and another ₹10,000 towards cost of litigation. The KSEB was also asked to comply with the order of free electricity if the monthly consumption did not exceed 30 units.