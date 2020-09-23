Rights panel intervenes in body mix-up case

PALAKKAD

23 September 2020 23:51 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case in connection with a recent mix-up of two women’s bodies at Government General Hospital here. The commission has sought explanations from the Director of Health Services and the District Collector about the incident, which had anguished a tribal family from Attappady.

The body of a tribeswoman from Attappady brought to District Hospital for postmortem was mixed up with a COVID-19 victim’s body and handed over to its relatives. The kin of the woman who died of COVID-19 cremated the tribeswoman’s body as per the pandemic protocol.

