Rights panel intervenes as child suffers burns during temple rite

March 09, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered by the police in connection with an incident in which a child suffered burns during a firewalking event held as part of a temple rite in Alathur. The police filed the case following a directive by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The 10-year-old child suffered burns when he fell onto a bed of hot ember during the firewalking ritual held at Puthanthara Mariyamman Kovil, Melarcode, near Alathur around 5 a.m. on March 9 (Saturday).

The commission has sought to ensure whether there was mistake from the part of the parents. The panel also asked the Child Welfare Committee to ensure protection and counselling for the child.

It was still not clear how the child fell on the hot ember during the Pongal festivities at the temple.

The injured child was taken to a hospital in Nenmara, and later shifted to another hospital in Coimbatore. Police said the burns were not serious.

