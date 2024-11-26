ADVERTISEMENT

Rights panel directs Kerala Police Chief to take action against gangs of thieves

Published - November 26, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the State Police Chief (SPC) to implement strict, practical and effective measures against the terror caused by gangs of thieves across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission asked the SPC to submit a report within 15 days with the case scheduled for review at a sitting in Kannur on December 18.

Gold, cash stolen from trader’s house in Kannur

The move follows a case registered suo motu by the panel based on reports of a recent theft at Valapattanam. In its order, the Commission observed that the gangs’ activities created significant fear among the public, with a rising number of thefts posing a threat to life and property.

Kuruva terror stories fuel fear in Thrissur

“The incidents disrupt public safety and challenge the rule of law. The police must create an environment where citizens can live without fear,” the Commission said in its directive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Kerala

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US