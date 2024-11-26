Rights panel directs Kerala Police Chief to take action against gangs of thieves

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the State Police Chief (SPC) to implement strict, practical and effective measures against the terror caused by gangs of thieves across the State.

The Commission asked the SPC to submit a report within 15 days with the case scheduled for review at a sitting in Kannur on December 18.

The move follows a case registered suo motu by the panel based on reports of a recent theft at Valapattanam. In its order, the Commission observed that the gangs’ activities created significant fear among the public, with a rising number of thefts posing a threat to life and property.

“The incidents disrupt public safety and challenge the rule of law. The police must create an environment where citizens can live without fear,” the Commission said in its directive.