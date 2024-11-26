 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Rights panel directs Kerala Police Chief to take action against gangs of thieves

Published - November 26, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the State Police Chief (SPC) to implement strict, practical and effective measures against the terror caused by gangs of thieves across the State.

The Commission asked the SPC to submit a report within 15 days with the case scheduled for review at a sitting in Kannur on December 18.

Gold, cash stolen from trader’s house in Kannur

The move follows a case registered suo motu by the panel based on reports of a recent theft at Valapattanam. In its order, the Commission observed that the gangs’ activities created significant fear among the public, with a rising number of thefts posing a threat to life and property.

Kuruva terror stories fuel fear in Thrissur

“The incidents disrupt public safety and challenge the rule of law. The police must create an environment where citizens can live without fear,” the Commission said in its directive.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.