Kerala

Rights panel directs college to return original certificates of students

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the immediate return of original certificates of two former students of Nettur Technical Training Foundation, Thalassery. The students had to discontinue their studies because of financial difficulties.

The Commission said in its order that the college authorities could not withhold the original certificates of the students due to non-payment of tuition fee.

P. Mohandas, judicial member of the commission, issued the direction to the Principal of the institution in this regard on Friday. The students,V.V. Sharanya and T. Rinsha, joined the course in 2012.

Both were students of the three-year engineering diploma course. The college authorities allegedly refused to return the SSLC certificates and issue them transfer certificates despite the students’ repeated requests for the past seven years.

