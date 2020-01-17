Kerala

Rights panel directive to set up de-addiction centre at hospital

The Human Rights Commission has directed the Health Department and the District Medical Officer (DMO) to set up a de-addiction centre adjoining Thalassery General Hospital.

The DMO had submitted a report to the Commission in this regard. The report stated that people who sought de-addiction treatment could not be shifted to a separate ward because of lack of space at the hospital. However, a request would be sent to the government for establishing a de-addiction centre, the report said.

The complainant, Babu Paral, had said that the admission of liquor addicts in the general ward was causing huge inconvenience to other patients at the hospital.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020

